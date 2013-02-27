Jacqueline Reid Elected to Board of Santa Barbara Education Foundation

Dr. Jacqueline Reid, co-director of the nonprofit Teachers for the Study of Educational Institutions, has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

She also serves as director of projects for the Center for Literacy and Inquiry in Networking Communities, developed and maintained within the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UC Santa Barbara. Additionally, she serves as the project director for the New Multiculturalism Initiative for the Department of Black Studies at UCSB.

After teaching elementary grade levels for 10 years, Dr. Reid developed her own educational consultancy where she provided training and workshops that supported the social/emotional needs of students while promoting safe and peaceful school environments for both private and public elementary school students, teachers and administrative staff.

Most recently she held the position of associate regional director and director of education for the Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties Anti-Defamation League.

Dr. Reid has been a Santa Barbara resident for 17 years and is a graduate of the Ph.D. program in the Teaching and Learning Emphasis at the GGSE at UCSB. Dr. Reid also holds a bachelor of arts degree in radio/television/film from California State University at Northridge, an M.Ed. and Multiple Subject Credential (K-12) from Pepperdine University, Graduate School of Education and Psychology, and a master’s degree at UCSB in the Teaching and Learning Emphasis at the GGSE at UCSB.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 15,000 students in 22 schools from Goleta to Montecito. For more information, call 805.284.9125.

— Christina Curti represents the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.