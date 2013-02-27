Lower Home Energy Costs with emPowerSBC’s Limited-Time Rebates

Flex Path, a new program launched by emPowerSBC, allows homeowners to pick and choose energy efficiency improvements that will help reduce utility bills, make their homes more comfortable and earn them a generous rebate.

Santa Barbara County property owners who install two or more qualifying energy-saving features with a combined point value of 100 or more can earn a limited time rebate of $1,000 low-cost financing and a recently reenacted $500 federal tax credit.

Homeowners must work with an emPowerSBC Flex Path participating contractor and financing is available through emPowerSBC’s local lending partners.

Qualifying retrofit projects for the Flex Path program include cost-effective improvements such as adding wall and crawlspace insulation, replacing inefficient furnaces with an Energy Star furnace; changing out single-pane windows with insulated Energy Star windows, installing a tankless water heater, using Energy Star light fixtures and more. Consumers can pick from a menu of improvements and develop a project that meets their specific needs.

“The homeowners we’ve talked to about the program really like the flexibility it provides,” emPowerSBC program manager Angie Hacker said. “It allows them to do smaller, more affordable projects that are quick and convenient.”

Click here for a complete list of Flex Path projects and their point values.

Homeowners interested in the Flex Path program should consider getting a home energy assessment from one of emPowerSBC’s participating contractors to help determine what types of upgrades would be most beneficial. Contractors are enthusiastic about the program, because it offers a streamlined paperwork process. Click here for a list of the contractors.

Applications for Flex Path are available online and must be submitted no later than May 15. Rebates will be issued as long as funding remains available.

For more information on the Flex Path and other energy-saving programs, click here or call emPowerSBC staff at 805.568.3514.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPower Santa Barbara County.