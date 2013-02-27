Victim of Eastside Shooting Identified as Ventura Man

A 21-year-old man gunned down on Santa Barbara’s Eastside last week was identified Wednesday as Kelly Mitchell Hunt of Ventura.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said Hunt was not known to frequent Santa Barbara.

Anyone who believes they saw Hunt or who knows of his activities in Santa Barbara in the days preceding his death is asked to contact Detective Brian Larson at 805.897.2345 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

The fatal shooting occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 1000 block of Olive Street, according to Harwood.

Hunt had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m., according to Harwood.

Harwood said the victim was found on the east sidewalk of Olive Street with a bicycle nearby.

He said it is unknown at this time whether the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.

Harwood said some details are being withheld because of the ongoing investigation, Harwood said.

