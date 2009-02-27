Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Strickland Opens New Santa Barbara Office

State senator establishes local headquarters at the corner of Anacapa and Cota streets

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 27, 2009 | 9:08 p.m.

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, pauses for a photo opportunity with well-wishers at reception held at his new Santa Barbara office.
State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, pauses for a photo opportunity with well-wishers at reception held at his new Santa Barbara office. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Supporters and well-wishers gathered Friday afternoon for the opening of state Sen. Tony Strickland’s new Santa Barbara headquarters.

Located at 610 Anacapa St., Suite B-4, above the Melting Pot Restaurant, the modest office space will be the Moorpark Republican’s base of operations when he travels to the Santa Barbara area.

“To be a good representative you actually have to meet the people in your district that you represent,” said Strickland, whose 19th District includes large portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura vounties, and a smaller section of Los Angeles County. “I think it’s important to have a presence here in Santa Barbara so people know I’m going to be very accessible.”

“With their limited budget it’s tough to have two district offices in addition to your Capitol office,” said former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker, who was a key figure in Strickland’s Senate campaign. Stoker also helped find the office space on the second floor of the Anacota building on the corner of Anacapa and Cota streets.

Sen. Tony Strickland's new office is on the second floor ot the Anacota building, on the corner of Anacapa and Cota streets.
Sen. Tony Strickland’s new office is on the second floor ot the Anacota building, on the corner of Anacapa and Cota streets. (Michelle J. Wong / Noozhawk photo)

Strickland’s main district office is in Simi Valley, said Stoker, but he “was committed” to having an office in the Santa Barbara area as well. To keep costs low, they chose the suites at the Anacota building, which allows them to avail of shared administrative services and office resources, he said.

Among those pleased with the Santa Barbara presence was Bill Gilbert, a conservative Republican from Goleta who actively campaigned for Strickland.

“I’ll be down here quite a bit,” said Gilbert. “I’ve offered to help where I can.”

Strickland won’t be holding formal office hours at his new satellite location, but people can leave messages with the receptionist or drop off mail at the office, said Stoker.

Strickland said he is looking forward to speaking with locals as he tours his district, typically during the second half of the week. His new office location in downtown Santa Barbara, a block way from State Street and above a recently opened fondue restaurant, “is ideal,” he said.

“I’ll be eating some of that fondue,” he said. “But I lost a lot of weight during the campaign and I don’t need to gain it all back.”

Strickland, a former Assemblyman whose wife is Assemblywoman Audra Strickland, R-Moorpark, defeated former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, in a hard-fought campaign that wasn’t decided until weeks after the November election. He succeeds Sen. Tom McClintock, R-Thousand Oaks, who was elected to Congress after being termed-out of the Legislature last year.

On Thursday, the Senate Republican Caucus named Strickland assistant Senate minority leader under newly elected Senate Minority Leader Dennis Hollingsworth, R-Murrieta.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 