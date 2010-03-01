Diana Thorn: The People’s Movement, the People’s Moment

Today, America is at a crossroads and 2010 will be a pivotal year. There is a war going on and it will determine the direction America goes. It is a battle of radical leftists versus traditional Americans, and the government versus the people. An out-of-control government is ignoring and victimizing the private sector and average Americans. Its cohorts are the media, liberal organizations, unions and a socialist/Marxist-leaning administration.

The good news, the American public has awakened. Thus the emergence of the people’s movement, better known as the Tea Party movement. One recent outcome related to this movement was the election of Sen. Scott Brown in Massachusetts. The people spoke up and said America is going in the wrong direction. The question is ... is anyone listening?

The Tea Party movement is a 21st-century phenomenon. It came together outside of a national party or leader because people believe their country needs to return to the principles that made this nation the beacon of liberty, prosperity and optimism to the world. Tea parties exist locally as well as nationally and aim to defend those principles set forth by our Founding Fathers, especially limited government, lower taxes and the Bill of Rights. Tea parties are nonpartisan, which includes Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians, and people from all social levels, including students.

Recently, the Tea Party movement has become a target. Democrats, some Republicans, liberal organizations and the media have attempted to marginalize, slander and redefine this movement. However, because this grassroots movement has no central leader, does not include politicians and is not a third party, their efforts will not work. This is a movement that has taken root, is growing and will continue to influence politics in America.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.

— Diana Thorn is vice president of the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society.