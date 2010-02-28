Dos Pueblos Edges San Marcos for County Mock-Trial Championship

In the closest championship final in Santa Barbara County history, the Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team edged out archrival San Marcos High to capture the Santa Barbara County Mock Trial Championship on Saturday at the county Courthouse.

Amazingly, after some 2,000 points, the scoring attorneys determined that the Dos Pueblos defense team had defeated the San Marcos prosecution team by the exact same small margin that the San Marcos defense team had edged the Dos Pueblos prosecution. The judges who presided over the finals — Superior Court Judges Tom Anderle and Denise de Bellefeuille — broke the tie and declared Dos Pueblos the champion.

It was the second straight title for Dos Pueblos and the third year in a row that the two teams had met in the championship round. Dos Pueblos now moves on to the 29th annual California Mock Trial Finals on March 19 in San Jose.

“It was an epic final match-up of two outstanding teams,” said Dos Pueblos captain Christina Li. “We’ve worked so hard for this and the best thing was that we were at our best in the final round.

“We’re big rivals but we also have a lot of respect for San Marcos and their program,” she added. “As great as it feels to win, we know that both teams were deserving.”

This year’s case focused on the first-degree murder trial of Jordan Bratton, a comic in the fictional town of “Hollyville.” Bratton was accused of strangling notorious critic Preston Palmer after a review Palmer had written had severely damaged Bratton’s comedic career. The trial also involved a pretrial argument focusing on whether the seizure of evidence violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

Sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation, mock trial teams all receive the same case packet, witness statements and facts in September, and spend hours each week preparing their arguments and exams, researching the law, and developing character for the witnesses. Local attorneys donate their time to mentor and coach the students.

The Dos Pueblos team included:

Pretrial Attorneys: Connie Wang, Noah Connally, Rashi Singh, Connie Phung

Prosecution Attorneys: Philip Bildner, Nathanial Block, Megha Manjunath

Defense Attorneys: Jeff Campbell, Cheryl Wilson, Richard Cheng, Olivia Campbell

Prosecution Witnesses: Sean Guthrie, Juhi Khemani, Morgan Lunt, Alix de Gramont, Paige Brenner, Jackie McGuan

Defense Witnesses: Corinne Ruth, Christina Li, Emma Steinkellner, Collin Clarke, Chloe Hunt

Clerk: Patrick Holmes

Bailiff: Michael Baik

Courtroom Artists: Lian Fumerton-Liu, Yibing Zhang

Understudies: Chloe Warriner.Alison Mally, Paisha Fellows

Attorney Coaches: Maureen Grattan, Scott Campbell, Joel Block

Teacher Coach: Bill Woodard

— Bill Woodard is a Dos Pueblos High English teacher and the school’s mock-trial coach.