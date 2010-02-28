Heavy Rains Give Way to Sunday Sunshine

Much of Santa Barbara County's South Coast logs more than an inch of rain Saturday

A strong Pacific storm dumped more than an inch of rain on much of the South Coast on Saturday but Sunday should bring sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the National Weather Service said.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday. The weather service said breakers as high as 8 to 10 feet, with maximum sets of 12 feet, are expected along west-facing beaches. Surfers and beachgoers should be careful of strong ocean currents and rip tides.

The high surf is unrelated to Saturday’s tsunami advisory, which was issued after a destructive magnitude-8.8 earthquake struck Chile and canceled Saturday night.

As of early Sunday, 24-hour rain totals ranged from .31 inches at Santa Barbara County Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road, to 2.01 inches at El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo.

Receiving more than an inch of rain were gauges at La Cumbre Peak (1.85 inches), Gibraltar Dam (1.70 inches), Patera Ranch (1.23 inches), Winchester Canyon (1.14 inches), Tecolote Canyon (1.12 inches), Montecito (1.11 inches), San Marcos Pass (1.09 inches), the Edison Trail in the Summerland Greenwell Preserve (1.07 inches) and Mount Calvary Retreat House (1.02 inches).

A high of 62 is expected Sunday, with a low of 47 overnight. Calm winds are expected. Monday should see similar conditions but a slight chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

