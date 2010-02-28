Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:18 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: In Verizon vs. Cox, We All Lose Patience

Looking for better Internet, phone and TV service, don't forget to give yourself plenty of time

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | February 28, 2010 | 9:28 p.m.

Z: I had the greatest idea in the universe last month.

She: Chocolate-covered chocolate with chocolate sprinkles?

Z: I was sick and tired of paying $150 a month for our Cox cable, Internet and phone service, so I found a Verizon/DirecTV deal for $95 a month – plus a free Netbook!

She: Why the exclamation point? Do you get a commission?

Z: Not after my experience. It turns out that saving $50 a month can be very expensive, when you factor in the Excedrin, Zantac, Xanax, and the plaster and paint needed to repair fist- and head-sized holes in the wall. Cost of entry is brutal.

She: New phone, TV and Internet services? What could possibly go wrong?

Z: The shocker to me is that DirecTV turned out not to be the problem.

She: I liked my installer guy, even if he did take four hours to do it. It’s not like I needed that Friday anyhow.

Z: I should have known we were in trouble when I got six identical e-mails on the day our service was supposed to have started, all saying that our service had started.

She: Especially since — shockerooni — our service hadn’t started.

Z: So I called, and they said a technician would be out before 5 o’clock that day, to do something outside the house.

She: No technician.

Z: So I called the next day, and they said a technician would be out before 5 o’clock.

She: No technician.

Z: So I called the next day, and waited on hold for over a half-hour. No, really. They didn’t have any technicians available to not show up that day, so they scheduled him to not show up the next day.

She: Then he went and disappointed us, and showed up.

Z: But he didn’t know what to do. “Uh ... I’m a line guy, not an install guy. You need an install guy.”

She: If you had taken my idea, and invented something chocolate, you wouldn’t have had any of these problems.

Z: So I called again, and got another appointment, only this time we needed to be home for it. They said the guy would be there between 8 and 5. I laughed, thinking they were joking. They didn’t get it.

She: I always thought, “We’ll be there between 8 and 5” was a punch line to a bad service joke.

Z: Apparently, there is no irony in telephony.

She: Given that the technician didn’t show up, I think there might be.

Z: That last technician not showing up after we were home all day was the final straw. I did what any angry white male would do in this situation, and wrote a scathing e-mail. And — I’m not ashamed to say it — I came this close to blogging about it.

She: You’re so manly. Be still my heart.

Z: Surprisingly, it worked. The very next morning, the area manager called, apologizing profusely. Within an hour after that, a comically obsequious technician was at our door, and an hour later, we had phone service.

She: It seems like you found the right e-mail address.

Z: My favorite part of the e-mail was after my name, I put our phone number, and then in parentheses, “Not that you can reach me here.”

She: That makes me hot.

Z: I am a hunter gatherer.

She: Do you want to share how you spent the entire weekend trying to set up our new wireless router? Whatever that is?

Z: Sigh. Fine. I’ll be over here, working on a way to deep-fry chocolate.

She: Yes, dear.

When Leslie wasn't waiting for the Verizon guy to make the phones work, she was actually — shocker to anyone who has ever tasted her "cooking" — developing new recipes. Seriously, she is a finalist in the YMCA's Campaign for Youth Soup Contest fundraiser.

