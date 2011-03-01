Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:27 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: New Season, and DP Comes Out Swinging

The Chargers start strong with a 10-8 win over Thousand Oaks

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 1, 2011 | 12:22 a.m.

I attended the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday and talked about the mix of talent we have on our team, the welcome additions of John Long and Alex Edstrom to the Dos Pueblos High School coaching staff, and the hope of a good season. Well, on Monday, the Chargers brought that hope forward in a spectacular season-opener that lasted nearly three hours.

Everyone contributed to the 10-8 win and grinded through three tough rounds. It has been a long, long time — well more than five years — since we last defeated Thousand Oaks. The Lancers were without their five-star recruit, Marcos Giron, and we were without our four-star recruit, Jared Madison, as both were playing in the U.S. Tennis Association Nationals.

Nonetheless, the Lancers brought two high-powered singles players, who won easily, but the Chargers fought to win games against them. Our doubles team helped even out the match. We kept that idea of winning games alive, as we had two sets that went to tiebreakers.

The score remained tied through two rounds, but the Lancers led in games 52-46. In the third round, it came down to the last two sets. If we split sets, we would lose in games. Added to that, the daylight was slipping away, and fatigue was building. All spectators focused on two courts.

Eventually, Peter Shao and Mason Casady swept their third set 6-4, resulting in a team score of 9-8, and we all rushed to watch Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, who took the 10th set in commanding fashion.

Way to finish and way to go, Chargers! We play Cate at home at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Alex Yang (No. 115 B14s) 1-2
Sean Handley (No. 116 in B16s) 1-2
Richard Cheng 1-2

Thousand Oaks Singles

Greg Wise (No. 183 in B18s) 3-0
Daniel Minami (#103 in B16s) 3-0
Brad King 0-1
Daniel Lee 0-1
Nolan Botz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Sean Simpson/Eric Katz 2-1
Peter Shao/Mason Casady 3-0
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

Thousand Oaks Doubles

James Baumgarten/Nick Holder 1-2
Samir Malhotra/Timo Schulze 1-2
Garen Alexander/Dylan Foster 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

