Caltrans Completes Highway 1 Pavement Project Near Lompoc

Caltrans District 5 announced on Monday the completion of a $1.9 million pavement protection project on Highway 1 near Lompoc.

The project was primarily financed ($1.6 million) by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

“With the help of Recovery Act funds, we are repairing our highways and local roadways at a more rapid pace and providing a smoother, safer commute for motorists,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

The project applied a protective coating to 25 lane miles of pavement on Highway 1 near Lompoc from Harris Grade Road to California Boulevard.

Taking action now while the pavement is still in fairly good condition instead of waiting until it deteriorates saves the state thousands of dollars.

California has allocated nearly $2.6 billion in Recovery Act funding to nearly 1,000 highway, local street, and job training transportation projects statewide.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.