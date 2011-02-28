Carpinteria Rotary Talent Show Raises More Than $10,000
The club thanks the community for its support of youth programs and projects
By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | February 28, 2011 | 10:55 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Carpinteria thanks the entire community, especially Noozhawk, for getting the word out about its second annual Talent Show, which raised more than $10,000 to support an array of local youth programs and projects.
About 400 people attended the Feb. 19 event and enjoyed 25 live acts perform at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.
Next year’s event is slated for Feb. 18, 2012. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.
