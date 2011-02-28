Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:42 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Garcia Architects: Parking’s Influence on Sustainable Cities

Some mandated requirements don't make sense

By Elisa Garcia for Garcia Architects | February 28, 2011 | 3:20 p.m.

After leaving Santa Barbara at age 18, I lived in San Francisco for about 10 years, and then its antithesis — Orange County — for the subsequent 10 years. Parking was impossible in San Francisco, and I quickly relinquished my car and used public transportation (which cost me $28 per month), my own two feet (which was free and also saved money on a gym membership) and taxis when absolutely necessary (about $40 per month). After moving to Orange County, cars were so much a part of the culture that I purchased a new one every year, and they just got bigger and bigger.

New-building permits in the City of Santa Barbara come with minimum parking requirements.
New-building permits in the City of Santa Barbara come with minimum parking requirements.

Upon moving back to my hometown a few years ago, I bought a Vespa. I didn’t do it necessarily to be more “green,” although that was a nice fringe benefit. My incentive was free parking, or the lack thereof, with my office and clients located downtown.

Except in the downtown area, the city requires that a minimum number of parking spaces are provided on a property in order to permit a new building. On-site parking requirements are typically based on the use and square footage of a building. Changing the use of a building is sometimes not possible because of the increased parking requirement, making adaptive reuses more difficult, potentially stunting economic development.

When this is the case, buildings are often demolished and rebuilt instead of reused or modified. This is especially true for older buildings. Many home addition projects are squelched because of the number of parking spaces that would be required on the property by current ordinances.

I recently completed a new building for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. We were able to get a variance approved for the parking requirement, which would have been even more significant if we had been constructing the church on a new site instead of replacing the existing church. Even so, the amount of parking required for this building used primarily one day a week is astounding. The parish’s neighborhood is compact, and most parishioners live within a 10-minute walk of the church.

Free parking encourages more driving, resulting in more parking lots, wider roads and more freeways — and, thus, more driving. It’s a vicious cycle. Increased driving results in less opportunity for social interaction and a decreased sense of community. I didn’t know a single neighbor in Orange County as opposed to San Francisco, where I consistently interacted with neighbors on walks to the corner store or dry cleaners.

Large parking lots and parking garages have other effects, too. Water run-off from the abundance of asphalt and concrete causes contaminants flooding into the system systems and ocean. They also contribute to the heat island effect, heating up our cities.

I’m not suggesting we eliminate parking, but instead eliminate some of the mandated requirements that may not make sense. Perhaps the amount of parking should be determined by the market’s interest in paying for parking stalls. In other words, there should be at least a small fee to pay for parking, which would incentivize people to walk, ride a bike, scooter, take public transportation or carpool. This may sound like a discriminatory approach, leaving the low-income folks out in the cold, but they are already paying for parking, whether they need it or not, either through tax dollars or increased prices of housing or business services.

And, let’s face it, I think everyone would agree that parking lots and garages are simply unattractive, and land could be used in a more productive and beautiful way.

— Elisa Garcia is the owner of Garcia Architects, 122 E. Arrellaga St. She can be reached at 805.856.9118 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 