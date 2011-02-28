Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:54 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: Choral Society Stages Monumental Bach

Santa Barbara ensemble masterfully performs the Mass in B Minor

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | February 28, 2011 | 5:57 p.m.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s stunning final composition, the Mass in B Minor, was staged in all its splendor at San Roque Catholic Church over the weekend by the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

The choir of nearly 100 voices, an orchestra with organ soloist and artistic/music director JoAnne Wasserman as conductor, performed this monumental piece on Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon. The San Roque church is a moderate-sized venue, with glorious acoustics that did full justice to the work.

This was Bach’s final composition before his death at age 65 in 1750, and the composer can truly be said to have gone out in a blaze of glory. Staged in three parts, it features many sections cobbled together from the composer’s earlier works to form an astonishingly coherent masterwork.

There were five soloists, all of them with voices of operatic caliber: Deborah Mathan, first soprano; Tamara Bevard, second soprano; Cynthia Jansen, alto; Jonathan Mack, tenor; and Dean Elzinga, bass-baritone. The organist was David Potter, who is San Roque Catholic Church’s music director as well as being the regular accompanist for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

Assessing Bach’s Mass in B Minor as a work of art is somewhat akin to critiquing Michelangelo’s Pieta or the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Works of this magnitude are on a plane that defies comparison with most other human endeavors. How did Bach hear that music before he wrote it down? How did he cull from a lifetime of composing these fragments and pieces that form a masterwork?

Bach was a practicing Lutheran, yet he used the full Roman Catholic form of the Latin Mass as his framework. The five sections correspond to the liturgy of the Mass: the Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus and Agnes Dei.

The Oxford Companion to Music, Tenth Edition, references the B Minor Mass as one that “may be said to stand alone, on a solitary and lofty peak.” Seeing petite Wasserman in front of this massive choir, orchestra and aggregation of solo performers is to appreciate anew how she pulled the whole thing together into a glorious creation.

It is also to appreciate anew Bach’s singular genius. After his death, he was mostly relegated to minor status for a period of time, until Felix Mendelssohn (1809-47) came along and promoted his body of work in the 19th century.

We may be thankful for that, and also for the singular contribution that the Choral Society makes to Santa Barbara’s musical life.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

