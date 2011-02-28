NAWBO of Santa Barbara to Host Talk on ‘Persuasive Speaking’

Dr. Lois Phillips will offer tips and techniques for 'Pitching Yourself, Your Products and Your Services'

Do you ever find it difficult to speak in front of an audience? Do you sometimes come away from a meeting with a prospective client berating yourself for not having said “the right thing” or not closing a sale? Or feeling like you blew a chance encounter that might have led to new business because you couldn’t think of the right thing to say? Perhaps you are already a great public speaker but would like to pick up some new ideas.

If any of the above descriptions apply to you, attend “Persuasive Speaking: Attitudes, Techniques & Tips for Pitching Yourself, Your Products and Your Services,” a practical and informative talk by Dr. Lois Phillips and hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The cost $30 members or $40 nonmembers, and $10 more at the door. Click here to register.

Phillips, Ph.D., is an expert in communications skills and will walk attendees through both the underlying attitudes that can help communicate more effectively as well as the practical techniques, such as how to speak into a microphone to be heard in the back of the room.

She will also cover the best approach to PowerPoint, the art of negotiation and the role gender plays in communication. Phillips believes that public-speaking skills can be learned and transfer easily into business and personal lives, providing the opportunity to improve both.

Phillips is a management consultant and trainer and leads seminars in presentation skills, media skills and organizational communication for companies, agencies, professional associations and universities. She was the founding executive director of Antioch University Santa Barbara (1977-1988).

Phillips also facilitates planning retreats and provides coaching services to executives who wish to communicate more effectively with both internal and external stakeholders and the media. She is the co-author of Women Seen and Heard: Lessons Learned from Successful Speakers, with Anita Perez Ferguson. Copies of the book will be available for purchase for the special price of $10.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.