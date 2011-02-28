Rotary Corner: Functional Literacy Program

It has been estimated that one-sixth of the world’s population is unable to read.

The tragedy of illiteracy is that those who can’t read are denied personal independence and become victims of manipulation, poverty and loss of dignity.

It is a major obstacle for economic, political, social and personal development. Illiteracy is a barrier to international understanding, cooperation and peace in the world.

Literacy education was considered a program priority by Rotary’s original Health, Hunger and Humanity (3-H) Committee in 1978, which led to a source book on the issues of literacy in the world.

Rotary clubs survey the needs of communities for literacy training by providing books, reading to others and supporting language clinics — by promoting projects to open opportunities that come from the ability to read.

