Santa Barbara County Science Fair Slated for Friday

The 56th Annual Santa Barbara County Science Fair will be held Friday, March 4 in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion.

The fair will be open for public viewing from 4 p.m. until the awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

This year’s fair will bring together more than 140 students from across Santa Barbara County for a day of competition and camaraderie. At stake is more than $3,000 in prizes as well as advancement to the California State Science Fair on May 2-3.

In addition to the competition, students will get a chance to see cutting-edge research as they take part in the Science Expo presented by the California NanoSystems Institute.

The Santa Barbara County Science Fair is organized by a volunteer committee and supported by local organizations, including donations from the Institute for Energy Efficiency, Raytheon and the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara.

For more information, e-mail Shea Lovan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.