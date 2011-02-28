Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Celebrate ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation

This Saturday, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 14 men and women graduating from the 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

In the past 13 years, the mission has helped more than 470 people achieve recovery through the completion of this yearlong process.

“Our most significant accomplishment is the long-term change we see in our graduates,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs not returning to dependency within five years, more than 52 percent of our graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.”

All are invited to come hear one man and one woman from this graduating class share their personal stories of recovery.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St. in Santa Barbara.

— Rebecca Wilson is the director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.