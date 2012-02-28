Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Ordinance Committee Clears the Way for Homeowners to Rebuild in Conejo Landslide Area

Revised policy helps owners stuck in limbo since losing homes in the 2008 Tea Fire

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 28, 2012 | 7:53 p.m.

After years of litigation, property owners who lost homes in the Tea Fire soon will be allowed to rebuild under a revised policy approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee.

If adopted by the City Council, the ordinance would allow rebuilding homes within the Conejo Road Landslide Area if they were lost during the November 2008 fire, or if existing homes are destroyed in any casualty afterward.

In January, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that three homeowners could rebuild their Sycamore Canyon homes even though the parcels are in the landslide area, which was previously prohibited because of a 1984 ordinance.

After the ruling, Ruben and Paula Barajas, and Luke Brost said they weren’t sure whether they would rebuild or sell their properties.

City Attorney Steve Wiley said there’s insufficient evidence of a dangerous condition in that area, such that the city could prohibit new construction in case of a fire or other casualty, so the city needed to amend its ordinance.

He added that it still won’t be easy to rebuild, since new construction requires foundation and soil inspections and adhering to recommendations from a geotechnical experts report.

Few parcels actually existed in the landslide area at the time of the Tea Fire. Many houses had been destroyed years before in landslides.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 