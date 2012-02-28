Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Woman Dies of Injuries from Palm Springs Collision That Killed Her Husband

Lorraine and Robert Mathiasen were struck by a car as they walked across a street near their hotel

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | February 28, 2012 | 1:28 p.m.

An 83-year-old Goleta woman has died from injuries suffered when she was struck by a car in Palm Springs, three days after her husband was killed in the same collision.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office said Lorraine Mathiasen died Monday afternoon at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

She and her husband, Robert Mathiasen, 87, were hit by a car Friday evening as they crossed North Palm Canyon Drive near their hotel. Robert Mathiasen was pronounced dead two hours after the crash.

The Mathiasens were in Palm Springs to attend Saturday’s 100th Bomb Group (Heavy) reunion at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Robert Mathiasen, a World War II veteran, was a B-17 Flying Fortress ball turret gunner and completed 30 missions while serving with the 418th Bomb Squadron in 1943 and 1944.

Palm Springs police said the cause of the collision is under investigation and that the driver of the car, a Ford Taurus, was assisting officers. Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

