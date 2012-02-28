Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Venice Men Arrested as Suspects in Isla Vista Stabbings

Detectives say what started as a fight sent three people to the hospital with injuries

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | February 28, 2012 | 6:33 p.m.

Two men from the Venice area have been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a fight in Isla Vista that Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives believe led to at least two stabbings.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded about 12:20 a.m. Feb. 18 to a fight on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said witnesses told deputies that the large fight involved at least two groups of males, totaling up to 20 people.

After the initial investigation, detectives determined a 21-year-old man, who may have tried to stop the fight, was beaten unconscious, according to Sugars. He was hospitalized with head injuries. Another man, age 24, who also may have tried to stop the fight, was cut on the hand with a knife. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Sugars said.

He said that within minutes of the first two injuries, a second stabbing incident was reported in the area of Camino Del Sur and Sabado Tarde in which a 20-year-old man received a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim was hospitalized for treatment for a few days and released.

An investigation led Santa Barbara County detectives to Venice, where, with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department, they arrested 19-year-old Jon-Kane McCullough and 21-year-old Sean Robert Flynn on Monday on charges of attempted murder in the stabbing near Camino Del Sur. McCullough also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the 24-year-old victim.

Bail was set at $1 million each.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the stabbings is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

