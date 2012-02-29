Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Michael Phlaum Joins Community West Bank as Senior Vice President

He brings more than 30 years of community banking experience, including 13 years in senior management

By Eric Swanson for Community West Bank | February 29, 2012 | 12:16 a.m.

Michael Phlaum
Michael Phlaum

Community West Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Phlaum as senior vice president and community banking officer.

Phlaum brings more than 30 years of community banking experience with 13 years in senior management positions to Community West Bank.

“Michael is a solid leader with broad experience in strategic initiatives, sales management, branch administration, product management and operations,” President and CEO Martin Plourd said. “He has a proven track record in sales management and the successful implementation of key strategic initiatives. We welcome him to the Community West Bank team.”

Before joining Community West Bank, Phlaum worked as a consumer product development manager for a successful national credit union, and previously as senior vice president of strategic product delivery for a national bank that is focused on C&I and agricultural business lending.

In addition to his banking experience, he attended the University of California Riverside, earning certificates in executive management and personal financial planning.

Phlaum is an active participant in Rotary, the American Red Cross and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, and has volunteered his time helping several additional community-focused nonprofit organizations.

— Eric Swanson is a marketing coordinator for Community West Bank.

