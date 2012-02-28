Students in Santa Barbara High MAD Academy to Showcase Digital Artwork

Exhibit at the Brooks Institute will open with a free reception during 'First Thursday' and run through March 14

Diverse digital artwork created by the talented students in the Santa Barbara High School Multimedia Arts and Design (MAD) Academy will be exhibited at the Brooks Institute Gallery 27, 27 E. Cota St., beginning with a free reception for the artists and the public from 5 to 8 p.m. on “First Thursday,” March 1, and running through March 14.

The annual Winter Showcase by the academy’s students in 10th through 12th grades will include graphic arts by sophomores, animation clips by juniors and short films by seniors.

“The Multimedia Arts and Design Academy is celebrating 16 years of providing students with innovative, engaging educational opportunities that integrate multimedia skills, academics, community service and leadership,” MAD Director Dan Williams said. “The Winter Showcase allows students to display artistic works in a professional gallery at Brooks Institute.”

“The show not only gives parents a chance to see the results of the projects we hear so much about during the year,” said Lori Rafferty, an academy parent and co-chair of the event, “but it’s also a great opportunity for prospective students and families, and the community at large, to see what the academy is all about.”

Academy students meet all of the University of California admissions requirements through their regular Santa Barbara High School academic classes, while also taking classes in the growing fields of media arts and technology, for which they received dual credit through SBCC and the Brooks Institute. MAD courses include graphic design, web design, digital photography, digital video editing, film production and animation.

Named for the digital media arts that are a foundational element of the experience, the academy provides a broad educational experience aimed at preparing students for life after high school by supporting their development as engaged, caring, capable and responsible members of society.

— Gina Giannetto for the Santa Barbara High School MAD Academy.