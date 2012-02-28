SBCC’s Eli Luria Library Receives $10,500 in Scholarships

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to announce that the Friends of the Luria Library has presented SBCC’s Eli Luria Library with 21 scholarships, each valued at about $500.

Totaling $10,500, the grants were awarded for student textbooks for the spring 2012 semester.

“When you see more students in a library than outside, especially on a campus as surrounded by natural beauty as SBCC is, you know you have something remarkable,” said Vanessa Patterson, executive director of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College. “The Luria Library is a resource for our whole community and holds a treasure chest of student success stories.”

The Friends of the Luria Library consists of community members interested in supporting the activities of the learning center. The members’ contributions are vital for the success of many students who cannot afford their textbooks. With each textbook costing $125 or more, some students are forced to drop out of school without the aid of community members. As a result of their tremendous support and commitment, the Luria Library is open seven days a week, allowing for maximum student use.

Last year, SBCC’s Eli Luria Library was named the national winner in the community college category for the Association of College and Research Libraries’ 2011 Excellence in Academic Libraries Award competition.

The Luria Library boasts nearly 4,000 visits (20 percent of the student body) every day. The library provides premium support by top librarians such as Kenley Neufeld, who was awarded the Association of College & Research Libraries, Community & Junior College Libraries Section, Ebsco Learning Resources Leadership Award in 2009.

Many of the students consider the library a “second home” and a “de-stresser” where they can exchange ideas and learn together. SBCC students say that without the library, they would be forced to drop out of school due to insufficient resources for computers, books, and other necessary school materials.

The mission of the Foundation for SBCC is to develop philanthropic support to assist the college in providing accessible educational programs that assure academic and vocational excellence for the students of SBCC, and that enrich the cultural, economic and civic life of the South Coast community.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.