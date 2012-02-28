Theatre Group at SBCC Holding Auditions for ‘Through the Fire’

The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for Through the Fire, a theatrical documentary that will be performed April 25-May 12 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

The piece was written by Katie Laris, Philip Laris and Alice Scharper, and directed by Katie Laris.

Auditions will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 5 and from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 by appointment in the Jurkowitz Theatre. Roles are available for five men and two women.

For an appointment, call 805.965.5935 between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or click here and look for the audition heading.

As one character in this play observes, “Almost anybody you meet who has had any length of time here in Santa Barbara has had some experience with fire — losing homes, losing friends’ homes, whatever it might be. Almost everyone I know back to the Coyote Fire and the Sycamore Canyon Fire — all the big fires — you almost can’t meet someone who hasn’t been affected in a traumatic way, in a deep way.”

Drawn from in-depth interviews from a range of Santa Barbarans — survivors, students, firefighters, artists, newscasters, unsung heroes — Through the Fire tells reveals the stories of courage, crisis and change in the face of an unstoppable natural force. A deeply moving theatrical assemblage that captures the danger, despair, humor and hope of our community’s close encounters with wildfire.

— Pamela Lasker represents the Theatre Group at SBCC.