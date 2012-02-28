Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:16 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: 100 Job Fairs for Veterans and Counting ...

Hiring Our Heroes initiative helps service men and women find employment opportunities in a crowded market

By Tom Donohue | February 28, 2012 | 4:37 p.m.

One hundred isn’t just the number of years that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been standing up for American business. It’s the number of job fairs we’ll hold for veterans in the first year of our Hiring Our Heroes job initiative. After launching the program last March, we will hit our milestone goal of 100 hiring fairs with an event in Philadelphia this Friday.

The Hiring Our Heroes initiative has a simple goal: to honor the men and women who have served our country through military service by connecting them with employment opportunities and helping put veterans and military spouses on fulfilling career paths.

It’s not a hard sell — veterans are excellent job candidates. They’ve received world-class training by the military, and they’ve developed critical skills and transferable experience in duty.

But as a growing number of service members separate from the military and re-enter the already crowded civilian job market, the rate of unemployment among veterans has been pushed to disproportionately high levels.

The business community is stepping up and joining forces to reverse that trend. The Chamber of Commerce has established a private-sector Veterans Employment Advisory Council to bring together America’s largest employers from across all industries and sectors to generate job-creation ideas for veterans. And we’re broadening our efforts to include a stand-alone program for military spouses and a nationwide grassroots campaign to get small businesses in on the action.

Leveraging partnerships with private companies, local communities and chambers of commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s hiring fairs have hosted more than 90,000 veterans and military spouses and have given them opportunities to meet with upward of 5,000 employers. As a result, more than 8,000 job seekers have found employment.

And we’re just getting warmed up. We plan to hold 400 Hiring Our Heroes job fairs across the country over the next 12 months, and we hope that the number of success stories will grow exponentially.

Although the Hiring Our Heroes program is relatively new, the mission behind it is as old as the Chamber of Commerce itself. Throughout our 100-year history, we’ve fought for policies that unleash free enterprise for the betterment of all Americans. Over the past few years, as unemployment has ticked up and more people have struggled to find or keep work, our focus has been on jobs — saving them, creating them, and filling them with America’s best and brightest. One of the most exciting, innovative and meaningful ways we’re doing that is through Hiring Our Heroes.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 