Williams Introduces Three Assembly Bills Promoting Energy Efficiency

Proposals seek to boost green job growth and facilitate small-scale renewables

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 28, 2012 | 12:43 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, recently introduced three bills aimed to help promote green energy technology, facilitate guidelines for efficiency upgrades and optimize investments in distributed generation.

Assembly Bill 2339 would require that the California Public Utilities Commission establish policies and infrastructure to overcome barriers to the development and use of geothermal and solar heating and cooling technologies.

Geothermal energy uses the subterranean temperature of the Earth to provide energy, largely for heating and cooling systems. It is seen as a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable to help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

AB 2340 would require the PUC to develop rules for reimbursing operators of wholesale distributed generation facilities for upgrades to the distribution grid. This would make it easier for those who produce energy in close proximity to where it is used, to be reimbursed for their investment.

Gov. Jerry Brown has issued a goal of 12,000 MW of distributed generation because it requires less infrastructure, is relatively benign for the environment and can be built close to the usage source, as to reduce line loss.

AB 2341 would set guidelines that ensure all investments in the distribution grid are compatible with a larger plan for use of distributed generation.

“These are key policies aimed to help make sure California stays at the forefront of green job growth and the movement to reduce our nation’s dependence on unsustainable energy practices,” Williams said.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

