AT&T Invests $20 Million in Santa Barbara Area to Enhance Speed, Coverage

AT&T invested nearly $20 million in its Santa Barbara area wireless and wireline networks from 2010 through 2012, with a focus on expanding 4G LTE mobile Internet coverage and enhancing the overall performance of its networks.

People in Santa Barbara increasingly depend on mobile Internet connections for communication, entertainment and productivity at work, at home and everywhere in between. AT&T’s continued investment is designed to deliver the highest levels of service, with network enhancements driving improvements in key areas of the mobile Internet experience: 4G speed, broad coverage and network reliability.

“I’m proud of the investment AT&T continues to make in California,” said Ken McNeely, president of AT&T California. “As a leader in communications technology we are excited to empower, engage and transform the way Californians interact with each other and world around them.”

2012 Network Enhancements Deliver Faster Speeds, Broader Coverage to Customers

AT&T customers are benefiting from nearly 70 wireless wireless network upgrades in six key categories in Santa Barbara during 2012, including activating new cell sites, adding capacity, upgrading cell sites to provide fast 4G LTE mobile Internet speeds, deploying high-capacity Ethernet connections to cell sites, and adding or upgrading Distributed Antenna Systems, which boost wireless coverage and capacity in buildings and at major venues like convention halls or sports arenas.

The AT&T 4G LTE network has been nationally recognized for its speed and coverage. AT&T 4G LTE delivered faster average download speeds than any of the competitors in PCWorld’s most recent 13-market speed tests, and telecommunications industry analyst firm Frost and Sullivan awarded AT&T its North American Mobile Network Strategy Award for the second year in a row in 2012.

Planned Investment to Expand Reach of Wireless and Wired Broadband

AT&T recently launched Project Velocity IP (VIP), a three-year investment initiative to expand and enhance its wireless and wireline IP broadband networks. As part of Project VIP, AT&T plans to increase the density of its wireless network by deploying more than 10,000 macro sites, more than 1,000 distributed antenna systems, and more than 40,000 small cells.

Through this initiative, AT&T also plans to:

» Expand 4G LTE to cover more than 300 million people by year-end 2014

» Expand the AT&T wired IP network to 57 million customer locations, covering 75 percent of customer locations in its wired service area by year-end 2015

» Expand the AT&T fiber network to reach 1 million additional business locations by year-end 2015

For more information about AT&T’s coverage in Santa Barbara or anywhere in the United States, consumers can visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer. Using the online tool, AT&T customers can measure coverage quality of coverage from a street address, intersection, ZIP code or even a landmark. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

— Elizabeth Valles is a publicist representing AT&T.