Community West Bank Hosting Tuesday’s B2B Breakfast

Community West Bank will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s March Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, March 5, in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

B2B will be in a new room on Tuesday. Formerly, Earl’s Place, Woody’s and Satellite wagering. The new area is completely renovated inside.

Please take the same entrance into Earl Warren (Los Positas) but drive straight past the former parking lot and building. When you can’t go straight anymore, turn left and park near the building. There will be signs.

Come hear what Community West Bank can do to improve your business.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for Ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by Friday to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .