Posted on February 28, 2013 | 7:43 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Constance Lillian Allen-Cardenas, 86, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 23, 2013. She was born May 1, 1926.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.