Local Bands to Converge for Dos Pueblos 44th Annual Jazz Festival on Saturday
By Dos Pueblos Instrumental Music Program. | February 28, 2013 | 12:41 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos 44th Annual Jazz Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 2 at the Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Ave.
The festival will feature the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band, bands from Santa Barbara, San Marcos, Pioneer and Westlake high schools, as well as area junior high schools and SBCC’s Lunch Break Band with Jim Mooy.
Food will be available from the Burger Bus.
Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for students at the door for a full day of music.
