Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gang Member Pleads Guilty, Faces Life in Prison for Murder of Estranged Wife

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 28, 2013 | 5:18 p.m.

A 34-year-old Santa Maria man and known gang member will receive 75 years to life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to murdering his estranged wife in 2011, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Isaac Martinez agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a gun, causing death, and admitted the special allegation that he had a prior strike conviction for vehicular manslaughter in 2000, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a news release.

Dudley said Martinez will receive 75 years to life in state prison, and will be 107 years old before he is even eligible to attend a parole hearing. His sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

The charges stem from an incident that began July 31, 2011, when Martinez threatened to kill his 35-year-old estranged wife, Maria Estrada Martinez, and his 14-year-old son. He claimed he would kill her on Aug. 5, Dudley said.

On that date at 5:20 p.m., Martinez followed his wife to a convenience store, wearing a long-sleeve shirt with the name of his gang prominently displayed by the large tattoo across his neck. He waited outside, behind his wife’s car.

When she came out, Martinez attacked her in broad daylight with a .32-caliber handgun, struck her with it on the back of the head, and then shot her twice at close range on the left side of her chest.

“Witnesses described the shooter calmly turning and walking across the street to where his car was parked and driving away, but no witnesses were willing to identify him,” Dudley said.

Martinez fled to a relative’s home and called his mom for help. She then called his father, who drove to Santa Maria from his Arizona home to pick up Martinez and head back.

The Santa Maria Police Department and Gang Suppression Team detectives were able to locate the vehicle, and it was stopped Aug. 6, 2011, by the U.S. Marshals Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Yuma Police Department.

Martinez was arrested on an outstanding felony parole warrant and later was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail to face murder charges. Investigators confirmed the gun was the one that shot and killed Maria Martinez.

Dudley commended all law enforcement officers for their good work.

“This despicable act of callous cruelty has destroyed many people’s lives, and it is the most painful kind of reminder that anyone in the community who may be in an abusive relationship call the police to report any physical violence, because no one has the right to physically harm another human being,” Dudley wrote in the release. “Today, my thoughts and prayers are with Maria’s family and friends. Although nothing will bring Maria back, (Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann) Bramsen has told me that Martinez’s guilty plea has allowed them some sense of closure.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 