Girl Scout Troop Selling Cookies for CALM

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is delighted to team up with Girl Scout Troop No. 50304, who will set up shop in front of the nonprofit’s headquarters from 2:45 to 4 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday.

The Girl Scout troop will sell their cookie treats these afternoons in an effort to raise extra funds for CALM.

The Scouts selected CALM to be the recipient of their extra cookie revenue after the 22 Roosevelt Elementary second-grade girls listened to presentations by three local nonprofits, including one by CALM Development Director Lori Lander Goodman.

With the money raised, the girls plan to purchase games, toys and art supplies that CALM uses in programs and therapies to help their clients.

The young ladies’ altruism will earn them a Girl Scout Giving Back Badge after they reach the Giving Goal they have set, and the additional money will go toward troop expenses for the rest of the year.

“Learning about CALM had a great impact on the young girls, and they have a clear picture of whom they are trying to help through their cookie sales,” troop leader Mona McMillan said. “The girls are so excited to be supporting CALM’s cause, they even painted a mural telling the cookie-selling story and how the money will be used to help children in the community.”

These Scouts are driven to make a difference, and the cookies are hard to resist — especially with such a sweet selling point.

— Jennifer Guess for CALM.