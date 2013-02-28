Inquisitive Canine: Tails from the Doghouse — Meet Molly

[Note: This is a continuation of columns profiling local rescue dogs. We’ve handpicked these dogs in the hopes of finding them loving homes. We encourage you to ask questions and add your own parenting tips in the comments.]

Bow-Wow Bio

Molly, a former resident of the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter, had been adopted in 2006 by a family who loved and cared for her dearly. Her owners became ill, and she was recently returned to the place she once knew. She is hoping to repeat history in finding other humans with whom she can share her life and love.

According to shelter personnel, Molly is fine with other dogs and cats. She has also been described as a “quiet, gentle soul.” With her weight being on the more curvaceous end of the scale, it has been suggested she would benefit from daily walks and/or other forms of physical activities.

Molly is house-trained and would transition very easily into a home with adults. Older children would be fine, too.

Canine 411

» Name: Molly

» Breed: Chihuahua/Jack Russell terrier mix

» Gender: Female

» Age: 8 years young

» Weight: 20 pounds

» Location: Santa Barbara County Animal Services

From the Dog Trainer’s Notepad

Want Molly to be part of your family? Try these tips:

» Establish expectations: Decide first what you want and what you expect from Molly, then develop a plan of action to teach her the skills you’d like her to have. Dogs can learn at any age!

» Know your animal: Although Molly is considered an older adult, she is still full of life and personality. Having lived with a family for more than six years, she’s fortunate to have gained experience socializing with others and familiarizing herself with various routines that are common in our human world. Our recommendation would be to allow her time to adapt to her new home and surroundings, while gaining trust in those who will be caring for her.

» Figure out a behavior baseline: Life experience means having the opportunity to practice many types of behaviors. We encourage pet parents to take the time and observe Molly and all the canine good manners she has to offer. From there, determine the skills that need to be reinforced and those that need to be taught.

» Reward with recognition: You can never thank an animal too often for doing something you want — even when you didn’t ask. Make sure you let Molly know you appreciate it whenever she’s making good choices. This will help her build self-confidence, while enhancing the bond you share.

Before beginning any training plan with Molly, we recommend consulting with a veterinarian to determine the best diet and exercise program for reaching her goals. Because of Molly’s current weight, pet parents will want to use food rewards wisely. Utilizing her meals for training the behaviors you want, as opposed to feeding her out of a bowl, will help keep her mentally sound and physically fit.

Pawsitive Mutt Match?

If you think Molly is the gal for you, please contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services to arrange a meet-and-greet.

Sharing Is Caring

Community TalkBack

We’d like to hear from dog people in our community. Fellow pet parents, dog lovers and forward thinkers, what do you recommend for Molly and her parents-to-be? Add your comments below.

