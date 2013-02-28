JV Chargers Win First Boys’ Tennis Match of Season Over Santa Ynez

The JV Chargers won their first match of the season in a close 11-7 boys’ tennis contest vs. the JV Pirates of Santa Ynez.

Both teams were energized and played well.

The strength for the Chargers was primarily in doubles as we grabbed six sets, three of which went the distance. It was good that we practiced tiebreakers. Landon Brand and Michael Soto navigated through and won the tiebreaker in their first set.

On another court, Jeffrey McDaniel and Justin Worley (aka Tsonga) took the breaker in their first set, as well as the next two sets. Captain William Bermant and his partner, Ameet Braganza, managed a clean sweep, losing only eight games.

In singles, the Chargers took four sets — Sanad Shabbar swept his three, and Dylan Zypata took one.

Way to go, Chargers!

The JV Chargers are on the road to San Luis on Wednesday.

Box Scores

» Dos Publos Singles — Sanad Shabbar 3-0; Dylan Zapata 1-2; Roshan Naik 0-3

» Santa Ynez Singles — Trinity 1-2; Justin J: 1-2; Chris 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — William Bermant/Ameet Braganza 3-0; Jeffrey McDaniel/Justin Worley 3-0; Landon Brand/Michael Soto 1-2

» Santa Ynez Doubles — Justin/Weston 1-2; Quinn/Nick 1-2; Parker/Gabe 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.