Local Spelling Bee Winners Advance to State Competitions

Rhea Kommerell, a fifth-grader at Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara, took first place in the elementary division of the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee on Tuesday by correctly spelling “xenophobic.”

Anne Burdette, a sixth-grader at Monroe Elementary in Santa Barbara, took second place with “spectrometer.” Third place went to Henry Urschel, a sixth-grader at Montecito Union School. His winning word was “genealogy.”

In the junior high division, first place went to Shaoni White, an eighth-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High, whose winning word was “recessionary.” Second place went to Rafael Saavedra, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High, who correctly spelled “trousseau.” Third place was won by Cemre Koc, an eighth-grader at Santa Barbara Junior High, whose winning word was “virulence.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

The 2013 State Junior High Spelling Bee will be held May 11 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael. The 2013 Elementary State Spelling Bee will be held April 20 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.

For more information, call Rose Koller at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Wendy Shelton is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.