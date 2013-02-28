‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ Inspires Marymount’s Mad Hatter’s Ball

On Saturday, March 16 at the Montecito Country Club, the Marymount of Santa Barbara community and friends will have an adventure — “a crazy, mad and wonderful” adventure — at this year’s Mad Hatter’s Ball inspired by Tim Burton’s version of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

In an evening reflective of the curiosity and creativity the school inspires in its students, guests will be treated to a fantasyland of creative décor, a “Jabberwocky, mimsy and snicker-snack” at a seated dinner, and live and silent auctions.

The live auction will feature Labor Day premiere tickets and invitations to an after-party where Josh Brolin, Kate Winslett and Toby Maguire will be in attendance, a Tavarua/Fiji trip, a trip to Manhattan including airfare, a Kate Somerville spa experience with overnight at the London Hotel and other tempting items.

Dinner will feature an imaginatively themed and delicious menu.

The silent auction will go online this Friday and is open to the public. Marymount’s silent auction is a great opportunity to buy remarkable items at great prices and support numerous local community businesses that have generously donated to Marymount. It is also an easy way to support Marymount of Santa Barbara in continuing its legacy of building confident, ethical and enthusiastic students known for their leadership, academic strength and positive impact on their communities.

Though this year’s auction has many new features to delight and tempt, it will also have time-honored, popular favorites such as the Faculty-Staff Appreciation Raffle that offers travel, spa getaways and exciting opportunities for Marymount’s teachers. A short film is another annual favorite. This year’s video is being produced by Vivienne Ninness and offers a “through the looking glass” look at Marymount by showing the learning and interaction that takes place during students’ days in Marymount’s engaging learning environment.

Head of School Andrew Wooden will rally support with a paddle raise that will inspire gathered guests to think like Alice in Wonderland: “This is my dream. I decide where it goes from here. … I make the path!”

At the helm of this year’s creative auction are co-chairs Kamala Parris and Vivienne Ninness. Although the event has yet to take place, it is already a successful fundraising effort for the school thanks to Parris, Ninness and their energetic auction committee’s efforts.

Early sponsorship from sponsors such as lynda.com, the Mammel Foundation, the Mosher Foundation, Helistrand Inc., the Shields family, Monica Eiler, Dr. and Mrs. Keith Schofield, the Ianelli family, Joe and Dsara Storment and family, Deborah Bettencourt and Scott Stefan, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Busch, Jeff and Yvette Giller, Larame and Nikki Greene, Jim and Cynthia Hughes, the Kirby Foundation, Mike and Denise Maguire/Pediatric Orthopedic and Scoliosis Center, Arlene Montesano, Trudi and Rich Schuette, the Vestal family, the Kanen family and numerous others is a testament of support for the learning happening at the school.

“Curiouser and curiouser?” The annual auction is Marymount’s biggest and most important fundraising effort of the year. Sponsorships and tickets are still available, though space is limited.

The online auction begins this Friday, and 100 percent of profits will support Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Click here for the auction. Click here for tickets and registration to the event.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. Building on a 75-year tradition of excellence, the educators at Marymount have crafted a unique learning experience that blends mastery of core subjects with acquisition of the essential skills students need to navigate and be successful in a rapidly evolving world.

— Molly Seguel is the admissions director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.