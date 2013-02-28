Music Academy of the West Accepting Applications for MERIT Program

The Music Academy of the West is currently accepting applications for its popular summer MERIT Program, which will take place July 1-12.

Application materials can be downloaded from the academy website by clicking here or requested via phone at 805.969.4726.

Applications must be postmarked by March 15. Auditions will take place in April. The program serves vocalists as well as instrumentalists.

Inaugurated in 1998, MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) provides musicians ages 10 to 18 with an intensive two-week immersion in the academy’s Summer School and Festival and mentoring from Academy Fellows.

The program is supported by Bel Air Investment Advisors, the Henry E. and Lola Monroe Foundation, the Cheeryble Foundation, the Johnson Ohana Charitable Foundation, Connie Frank and Evan Thompson, Michelle and Michael O’Brien, Patricia and Larry Durham, and Goldman Sachs.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.