Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Quicksilver U14 Girls of Santa Barbara Score Section 10 Soccer Title

By Quicksilver | February 28, 2013 | 11:28 a.m.

Quicksilver, a Santa Barbara AYSO U14 girls league team, won the AYSO Section 10 championship in Bakersfield last Sunday.

Competing in a grueling tournament with five games over two days, Quicksilver triumphed over a team from Visalia in the finals on a last-minute goal.

As a result, the team will compete in the Final Four of the state championship against three other section champions from different parts of California on March 16 in Davis.

AYSO Section 10 encompasses a large area of central and southern California bordered by Paso Robles, Fresno, San Bernardino and Malibu. The section has eight areas with about 60 regions and more than 350 teams in the U14 girls division.

Quicksilver advanced from the Santa Barbara region, through the Area 10W playoffs in Camarillo, to the Bakersfield sectional tournament.

Members of the team include Carleigh Ornelas, Amanda Gersoff, Kinsey Headley, Nathalie Negrete, Carolyn Weisman, Alexa Zampese, Jaime Schuyler, Deryn Gersoff, Samantha Lopez, Aaliyah Vega, Kenna Reyner, Melanie Miller and Emma Wagner.

Quicksilver is coached by Andy Gersoff, assisted by Joaquin Ornelas, and supported by an incredible cheering section of parents, grandparents and siblings.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 