Quicksilver U14 Girls of Santa Barbara Score Section 10 Soccer Title

Quicksilver, a Santa Barbara AYSO U14 girls league team, won the AYSO Section 10 championship in Bakersfield last Sunday.

Competing in a grueling tournament with five games over two days, Quicksilver triumphed over a team from Visalia in the finals on a last-minute goal.

As a result, the team will compete in the Final Four of the state championship against three other section champions from different parts of California on March 16 in Davis.

AYSO Section 10 encompasses a large area of central and southern California bordered by Paso Robles, Fresno, San Bernardino and Malibu. The section has eight areas with about 60 regions and more than 350 teams in the U14 girls division.

Quicksilver advanced from the Santa Barbara region, through the Area 10W playoffs in Camarillo, to the Bakersfield sectional tournament.

Members of the team include Carleigh Ornelas, Amanda Gersoff, Kinsey Headley, Nathalie Negrete, Carolyn Weisman, Alexa Zampese, Jaime Schuyler, Deryn Gersoff, Samantha Lopez, Aaliyah Vega, Kenna Reyner, Melanie Miller and Emma Wagner.

Quicksilver is coached by Andy Gersoff, assisted by Joaquin Ornelas, and supported by an incredible cheering section of parents, grandparents and siblings.