Santa Barbarians U10 Girls Win Kickoff Classic Soccer Championship

The “Santa Barbarians” U10 girls AYSO all-stars team from Santa Barbara was named U10 Girls Champions of the Kickoff Classic Soccer Tournament in Downey on Sunday.

They defeated Canyon Country in the championship game 3-2.

It was a startling come-from-behind win. In the first five minutes of the championship game, the Santa Barbarians quickly fell behind by two goals and had two players suffer injuries.

However, they battled back throughout the game with an aggressive offense and smothering defense to take the lead late in the game.

Team members include Rachel Johnson, Caroline Mikkelson, Sara Welkom, Balzhana Lavine, Heijh Diaz, Halie Bissell, Lily Purvis, Olivia Geyling, Hanady Shaqur and Tal Dassau. The team is coached by Hoss Shaqur with assistant coach Michael Purvis and team manager Rolf Geyling.

— Michael Purvis is an assistant coach for the Santa Barbarians U10 girls’ soccer team.