Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:21 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Business

New Santa Barbara Store Sells Personal Products By the Refill

Eco-minded couple open The Refillery on De la Vina Street, offering lotion, shampoo, sunscreen and more

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 28, 2013 | 2:03 a.m.

The slogan for a new eco-friendly business is BYOB, but the “B” the owners want you to bring is an empty bottle rather than a beverage.

The Refillery at 3016 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara opened this month with a mission to reduce unnecessary waste by allowing customers to refill common, daily-used personal items.

Those who don’t have a bottle can purchase one and fill up by the ounce organic, chemical-free lotion, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, aftershave, shampoo and more.

“Love your bottle. That’s the concept,” said Lacey Grevious, who co-owns the shop with boyfriend Chris Reeder.

The twenty-something’s have been sitting on the idea for more than a year, waiting for details to fall into place so they could pursue sharing a dream they’ve already been living themselves.

The store name is trademarked, a website is up and running, and the eco-minded couple have even managed to secure a store in a visible location (across the street from Trader Joe’s) and within walking distance of their Santa Barbara home.

The space, which used to house DCM Graphics and was renovated after a fire last April, offered a clean slate for the business idea that’s relatively new to the city.

Grevious said that while the concept isn’t new, the nearest similar store is in Ventura.

“The idea was to bring in your own bottle and refill it,” she told Noozhawk. “We’re trying to make it as fun and eco-friendly as we can. So far, we’ve been really well received. We’re excited because we don’t even have a sign yet.”

The Refillery has more than 30 unscented refillable products on hand, with more than 50 essential oils and scents that can be added.

Reeder, who is a manager at Opal Restaurant & Bar, helps out in the store as much as he can.

Customers are charged by the ounce to refill their bottles, and they can choose from more than 50 scents. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Customers are charged by the ounce to refill their bottles, and they can choose from more than 50 scents. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“When I’m not there, I’m here,” he said, noting that The Refillery is open seven days a week.

Grevious handpicks all of the environmental-friendly merchandise sold alongside refills and the local artworks that will rotate on the store walls.

She described refill prices as “between Whole Foods and Ralphs,” adding that she would like to some day be able to open a chain of the small eco-friendly stores.

The store “shop dog” Riv, a Doberman/Labrador mix, greets customers who have already heard about the place via word of mouth.

Grevious and Reeder say they hope to see customers return for more than an economic profit, some of which will be donated to local causes.

Love of the environment is what sustains the couple’s passion for the store.

“This I can make an impact one bottle at a time,” Grevious said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 