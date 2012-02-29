Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Offering Free Colon Screenings

Residents age 50 or older are also invited to an informational lecture on March 9 at Cottage Hospital

Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death. According to federal estimates, however, only about six in 10 adults are up-to-date with screenings for this disease, which is often curable if detected early.

Recent studies have also shown that low screening rates are due to lack of familiarity with CRC screening guidelines and tests; lack of health insurance; and fear of the screening preparation and procedure.

To help address these issues and in support of National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is offering free screenings and informational events throughout March.

Community members age 50 or older are encouraged to attend an informational lecture, “No Ifs, Ands or Butts — The Truth About Colon Cancer Screening,” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 9 in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Burtness Auditorium.

Sansum Clinic gastroenterologist Dr. Vincent DeRosa will facilitate an open conversation about this potentially confusing and sensitive subject, and attendees will learn about options for screening and the importance of identifying colon cancer early — when it is most treatable.

The informational lecture is free and will be translated for Spanish speakers. Health-care providers will also be available to distribute free take-home FIT (Fecal Immunochemical Test) kits to those age 50 or older who do not have health insurance.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, with support from the Cottage Hospital Endoscopy Department, will host additional colon cancer informational and screening events for people age 50 or older throughout March. Call 805.563.6389 or click here for more information.

Free Screenings/Information Events

» 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria

» 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal St. in Santa Barbara

» 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11 at St. Mark’s University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road in Goleta

» 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, 540 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.