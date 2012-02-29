Cox to Host Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a presentation from Cox at the March Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Hear a presentation from Cox Media and Cox Business about the technology and advertising packages Cox has that can grow your business.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon Friday, March 2, or $30 at the door.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .