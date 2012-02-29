Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:54 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Stings Oxnard Yellowjackets, 16-2

Chargers fly past their opponents in racking up a second straight nonleague win

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High Boys' Tennis | February 29, 2012 | 1:31 p.m.

Wind and cold did not deter the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team from taking the sting out of the Oxnard Yellowjackets on Tuesday in a 16-2 win.

Focus and fire continued into the second nonleague match for the Chargers, now 2-0.

In singles, freshman Patrick Corpuz wore down No. 1 player Trent Lopez (No. 79 16s), then freshman Joshua Wang and senior Sean Handley finished him off 6-0 and 6-1, respectively. Wang kept his intensity going and did not drop a game in his three sets.

In doubles, the young duo of Mason Casady and Sam Boulanger dropped only one game in their sweep. Other sweepers include Jake and Caleb Franzen, and Alex Yang and Greg Steigerwald.

Way to go, Chargers! Next up is another away match, at Thousand Oaks on Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 1-1
Joshua Wang 3-0
Sean Handley 2-0
Dylan Zapata 1-0
Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Oxnard Singles

Trent Lopez 1-2
Ruben Ramirez 0-3
Jerome Amparo 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0
Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-0
Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 0-1

Oxnard Doubles

Dalton Willey/Riley Nicol 0-3
Joe Perez/Nick Behrens 1-2
Ryan Le/Andrew Manalo 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 