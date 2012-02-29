Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Stings Oxnard Yellowjackets, 16-2

Chargers fly past their opponents in racking up a second straight nonleague win

Wind and cold did not deter the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team from taking the sting out of the Oxnard Yellowjackets on Tuesday in a 16-2 win.

Focus and fire continued into the second nonleague match for the Chargers, now 2-0.

In singles, freshman Patrick Corpuz wore down No. 1 player Trent Lopez (No. 79 16s), then freshman Joshua Wang and senior Sean Handley finished him off 6-0 and 6-1, respectively. Wang kept his intensity going and did not drop a game in his three sets.

In doubles, the young duo of Mason Casady and Sam Boulanger dropped only one game in their sweep. Other sweepers include Jake and Caleb Franzen, and Alex Yang and Greg Steigerwald.

Way to go, Chargers! Next up is another away match, at Thousand Oaks on Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 1-1

Joshua Wang 3-0

Sean Handley 2-0

Dylan Zapata 1-0

Noah Gluschankoff 1-0

Oxnard Singles

Trent Lopez 1-2

Ruben Ramirez 0-3

Jerome Amparo 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0

Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 2-0

Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 0-1

Oxnard Doubles

Dalton Willey/Riley Nicol 0-3

Joe Perez/Nick Behrens 1-2

Ryan Le/Andrew Manalo 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.