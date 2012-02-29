Goleta Family School Invites Community to Join Creek Restoration Effort

With funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Goleta Family School is officially becoming an Ocean Guardian School.

Throughout the course of this school year, students have adopted Calle Barquero Open Space, a local creek area near the school. Through this service-learning project, the students have learned about creek critters that live in this environment, the water cycle and how landforms are related to the environment.

The project is reaching its height this week as students begin restoring a hillside near their beloved Maria Ygnacio Creek. Children ages 7 through 12 dug holes, measured soil levels and planted 168 native plants. They are one-third finished.

The fun will continue this Saturday as the school invites the community to join students and their families from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to continue restoring this area to its natural habitat. The Calle Barquero Open Space is located at the corner of University and Ribera drives in Santa Barbara.

— Kelly Fouch is a Goleta Family School parent.