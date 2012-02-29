Highway 101 On-Ramp at Fairview Avenue in Goleta to Close for 2 Days

The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Fairview Avenue in Goleta will be closed for two days, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 and Wednesday March 7.
The ramp closure is necessary so that Caltrans maintenance crews can perform repairs to the slope under the Highway 101 overcrossing at Fairview Avenue.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.