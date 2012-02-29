Jazz at the Lobero Presents Tierney Sutton, Hubert Laws and Larry Koonse

Jazz at the Lobero will present Tierney Sutton, Hubert Laws and Larry Koonse, with the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23 at the Lobero Theatre.

This charming and unexpected trio features Sutton’s lush vocals backed by celebrated flutist Laws, and Koonse on guitar.

Sutton normally travels with her own stellar band, but this collaboration is one of the most touted trios in jazz today. The combined talent of Sutton, Laws and Koonse represents one of the most creative forces in jazz, as they explore the interplay between of jazz and chamber music. The inherent intimacy of their blend should make for an unforgettable evening of sonic exploration.

Jazz at the Lobero 2012 is blazing new trails and featuring the most inventive artists around. Designed to inspire, innovate and improvise, this year’s series transports jazz fans around the world without leaving one of DownBeat Magazine’s Great Jazz Venues.

Jazz at the Lobero is committed to delivering the finest jazz offerings, as well as inspiring and growing jazz audiences in Santa Barbara through new outreach programs, including $10 subsidized student ticket prices, Jazz Artist in Residence Tierney Sutton, advocacy and support through the Lobero Brubeck Circle, and the Luci and Richard Janssen Youth Jazz Grant, administered by the Lobero Youth and Community Programs and created to help jazz programs in local schools flourish. Click here for more information.

The March 23 concert will feature an opportunity for area jazz students to win a grant for school jazz programs.

Students wishing to purchase $10 student tickets and be entered to win the Luci and Richard Janssen Youth Jazz Grant should call Holly Chadwin at 805.966.4946 x613.

General admission tickets are $40 and $50, plus a limited number of Patron tickets available for $105. All prices include facility fee. All Patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program, and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

To purchase tickets, click here or call the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.