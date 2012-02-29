Providence Hall Thespians to Stage ‘The Diviners’

Providence Hall thespians will present The Diviners by Jim Leonard Jr., a powerful tragic drama leavened with humor, on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at .

The play tells the story of Buddy Layman (played by Chad Heath), who almost drowned as a young boy. This trauma and the loss of his mother in the same accident has left him deathly afraid of water. Ironically, he becomes empowered to seek out water as a “diviner.” A friendship with a disenchanted preacher, C.C. Showers (played by Micah Park), is the dramatic catalyst for this Depression-era story.

The Diviners is a play that deals with central issues that dig at the core of humanity, faith and relationships. It is a play about wanting things to get better in difficult circumstances, having faith that they will, and where — or with whom — to place this faith.

Twenty-two of Providence Hall’s seventh- through 12th-grade students are in the cast, and another 13 are working on the technical crew. They have the good fortune to work with Westmont’s technical director, Robert Hamell, who is training the students on the technical aspects of using the Porter Theater. Miller James is the stage director. The production is overseen by Rebecca Hodson, Providence Hall director of performing arts.

The show is suitable for middle school-age students through adults.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 9 and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10. All shows take place in the Porter Theater at Westmont College.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at the Providence Hall office, 630 E. Canon Perdido St. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), by calling 805.962.4400 or at the door.

Providence Hall is a Christian college preparatory independent school serving grades 7 through 12. Click here for more information.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.