Sarah Rudd, Chris Wright Join Wine Cask’s Team of Food, Wine Enthusiasts

Wine Cask owners Mitchell Sjerven and Doug Margerum are pleased to welcome Sarah Rudd and Chris Wright to their staff of fine food and wine enthusiasts.

Rudd joins Wine Cask’s management team after spending 17 years at former Montecito eatery Piatti. It was at Piatti that Rudd’s love for food, wine and hospitality flourished. She was hired as a hostess in 1994 and worked her way up to become the restaurant’s general manager.

Originally from Sherman Oaks, Rudd graduated from UCSB with bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and biology.

Rudd is a familiar face in the Santa Barbara fine dining community and brings incredible expertise to the Wine Cask management team.

“We are very fortunate that someone with her experience and level of talent has joined the Wine Cask team,” Sjerven said. “Sarah has immediately become an instrumental part of smoothly overseeing the dining experience at Wine Cask Restaurant.”

Wright, originally from Pasadena, also graduated from UCSB, with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. He has held nearly every position in the restaurant business, and like Rudd, Wright spent 17 years honing his hospitality skills at Piatti, where he was the bar manager.

With a genuine passion for food and wine, Wright’s hobbies include making wine under his own label, Orale, and curing pork belly into Pancetta. A seasoned bartender, Wright joins Wine Cask as a fresh face behind the bar, pouring your favorite glass of wine or mixing your cocktail of choice with a smile.

Next time you find yourself mingling at Intermezzo or enjoying a delicious dinner in the restaurant, be sure to say hello to Wine Cask’s newest additions.

Wine Cask is open Monday through Saturday for dinner at 5:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Intermezzo is open nightly at 4 p.m. The Margerum Wine Company Tasting Room is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.