Capps Recognized for Environmental Leadership

The League of Conservation Voters gives the representative a perfect rating for her voting record

By Randolph Harrison | March 1, 2010 | 5:58 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has received praise from one of the nation’s leading environmental advocacy organizations, the League of Conservation Voters, for her voting record on clean-energy and environmental issues.

The League of Conservation Voters gave Capps a 100 percent rating for her votes in 2009, which included consideration of critical issues such as passage of the first-ever comprehensive climate change and clean energy legislation, public lands protection, and funding for promoting “green” building technologies and clean water programs.

“I am proud to represent California’s 23rd congressional district and have always voted with my constituents’ best interests in mind. Central and South Coast citizens have a strong environmental ethic, and we treasure the beauty and economic value of our natural surroundings,” Capps said. “The League of Conservation Voters does superb work promoting policies that will reinvigorate our economy and create jobs by making America more energy independent and protecting our environment. I thank them for their work and for recognizing my efforts on behalf of clean energy and environmental protection in 2009.”

“We applaud Rep. Capps for her perfect 100 percent score in 2009,” LCV President Gene Karpinski said. “LCV looks forward to working with her to ensure passage of comprehensive clean-energy and climate legislation in Congress that brings clean-energy jobs to California and reduces our national dependence on foreign oil.”

The League of Conservation Voters advocates for progressive environmental policies and each year issues a National Environmental Scorecard highlighting the voting records of members of Congress on key environmental issues. Click here to view the LCV scorecard.

— Randolph Harrison is the chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.

 
