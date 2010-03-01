Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Clark Vandeventer Declares Candidacy for Congress

The candidate says he wants to get things done, including job creation and regulatory reforms

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 1, 2010 | 11:09 p.m.

Clark Vandeventer formally announced his candidacy for Congress in front of a crowd of friends, family and supporters Monday evening.

He called out the federal government’s spending habits and said Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is part of the problem.

Vandeventer said he wants to run for Congress because Capps isn’t up to the job, and because he has a stake in the future of the country.

He told the crowd he wasn’t running to become part of the Republican “party of no,” but that he wants to get things done. He said one of his main objectives would be to increase citizens’ net disposable income through job creation and various regulatory reforms, he told Noozhawk on Friday.

His decision to run was made only a few weeks ago, but his campaign is under way. At Monday’s announcement, at Paseo Nuevo, his Crew Clark literature tables were staffed by a former co-worker and a friend and supporter.

Shirley Randall, who worked at The Reagan Ranch with Vandeventer, said she and Karen MacDonald are his “dynamic duo” campaign staff.

Besides the typical materials of voter registration forms and bumper stickers, the tables were covered in Clark candy bars.

Capps is serving her sixth term in Congress for the Central Coast area and has raised nearly $500,000 for her 2010 bid so far, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Capps and her campaign office could not be reached for comment.

Vandeventer is the third Republican to throw his hat in the ring as a challenger to Capps for the 23rd Congressional District. John Davidson of Thousand Oaks and David Stockdale of Santa Maria have filed intent-to-run papers.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

